Outgoing CP Rail boss barred from hiring managers except chief of staff

| MONTREAL
MONTREAL Jan 23 The outgoing chief executive of
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, said to be in advanced
talks with a partner to shake up CSX Corp, cannot hire
any CP management except its chief of staff, according to
details of an agreement published on Monday.
Hunter Harrison "cannot solicit or hire the company's
employees above the level of manager," apart from chief of staff
Mark Wallace, during a 36-month period, the separation agreement
said.
Canadian Pacific last week announced Harrison's early
departure from the railway company he led after activist fund
Pershing Square tossed out the previous CEO in a 2012 proxy
fight.
Harrison and former Pershing Square partner Paul Hilal are
said by a source to be teaming up to invest in CSX, with
Harrison playing a similar leadership role to improve the
company's performance as he did at Canadian Pacific.
Under the agreement filed on Monday, Harrison would be
forbidden from working for CP rivals Canadian National Railway
Co, BNSF Railway Co and Union Pacific
Railway Co.
CSX stock soared 20 percent following news of the plan.
