Hunter Harrison extends contract with CP Rail to 2017

TORONTO May 7 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
said on Wednesday that its Chief Executive Officer
Hunter Harrison has agreed to extend his contract with the rail
operator for an additional year.
Harrison officially joined CP in June, 2012. He was chosen
by Bill Ackman's hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management
to lead a transformation at Canada's No. 2 rail company after
the firm won a proxy battle and ousted the majority of CP Rail's
board. He was originally brought on for a four-year term, with
an option for an additional year.
"In seeing CP's rapid turnaround under Hunter's leadership,
the Board was unanimous in wanting him to stay on until 2017 and
we are extremely pleased he has accepted," said CP's Chairman
Gary Colter in a statement.
