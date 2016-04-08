Colonial to shippers: seek space transfers before rules change

HOUSTON, April 8 Colonial Pipeline on Friday reminded shippers that a controversial change in how gasoline and distillates are shipped on the clogged fuel artery is less than three months away.

Shippers who want to trade space on the system as currently allowed need to give Colonial up to eight weeks to approve such requests before the practice is sharply restricted in early July, the company said in a notice to them.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is considering protests from some shippers who say the restriction will squeeze access to the system.

After a rare hearing last month where shippers and Colonial discussed those issues before FERC officials, the pipeline made minor changes to its revised rules, but maintained most of what sparked opposition.

FERC could require further revisions. If not, the new rules will take effect as scheduled.

The new rules came about after shippers created secondary markets in response to perpetual crowding on Colonial, the largest refined products pipeline system in the United States, linking the U.S. Gulf Coast with the Northeast.

The 2.5 million barrel per day system has been full for nearly four years, but the number of shippers vying for space has risen 50 percent since 2013.

One of the markets involves trading shipper history so newer players can access space more consistently like bigger, more long-term shippers.

Colonial allots space based on shipper history, or how many barrels players regularly move in 72 consecutive cycles each year.

Those that meet Colonial's required thresholds get consistent allotments based on that history. Newer shippers jockey for the 5 percent of unallocated space that is left in a lottery system.

Currently, newer shippers can reach Colonial's threshold to receive allotments if they swap shipper history between themselves as needed.

Colonial's new rules will prohibit such transfers unless one player buys another's business in a permanent deal with no further trading.

The pipeline says the new rules are intended to be more fair to all players and ensure long-time shippers maintain consistent allotments.

(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Chris Reese)