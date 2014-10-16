Pershing Square's Ackman says some railway deals pro-competitive

BRIEF-Scorpio Gold announces Q1 2017 gold & silver production at Mineral Ridge Operation
* Scorpio Gold says gold and silver production for Mineral Ridge Operation in Q1 2017 totalled 5,741 ounces and 2,854 ounces, respectively
TORONTO Oct 16 The founder of hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management said on Thursday that Canadian Pacific Railway's chief executive believes some consolidation in the rail industry could improve competition.
Speaking at a Toronto event, William Ackman said it was not his role to confirm or deny rumors that CP, Canada's second-largest rail carrier, had made a move to acquire U.S. rail company CSX Corp.
"There are rail combinations that could not happen for antitrust reasons, but there are rail combinations that can be pro-competitive as opposed to anti-competitive," Ackman said, adding that he defers to CP CEO Hunter Harrison as the expert. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp and Allison Martell, Writing by Susan Taylor; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Rooster Energy Ltd - Kenneth F. Tamplain, current senior vice president and general counsel, has been appointed interim ceo and president, effective immediately
April 28 Shaw Communications is looking for a buyer for ViaWest, the U.S. data center company it bought three years ago, according to people familiar with the matter, as the Canadian cable company continues to shed assets it considers non-core.