Canadian Pacific approached CSX about merger - WSJ

Oct 12 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has
approached CSX Corp about merging the two North American
railroad operators, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The offer was made in the past week and was rebuffed, the
newspaper said on Sunday, citing people briefed on the matter.
It added that it was unclear if Canadian Pacific has shelved the
plan.
Canadian Pacific spokesman Martin Cej and CSX spokeswoman
Melanie Cost both told Reuters their companies do not comment on
market rumors.
Canadian Pacific, Canada's No. 2 railway by revenue, has a
market value of about $32 billion, while Florida-based CSX, the
No. 3 U.S. carrier, is worth about $30 billion, though it
generates more revenue, the Journal said. Activist investor
William Ackman is on Canadian Pacific's board and his hedge fund
has a big stake in the company.
Potential obstacles to a deal include obtaining consent from
the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, which oversees railroads,
as well as from U.S. national security officials, the paper
said.
(Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by Eric Walsh)