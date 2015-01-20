CP teams up with developer on real estate assets

BRIEF-Holloway Lodging Corporation Q1 AFFO per share $0.01
TORONTO Jan 20 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has agreed to form a joint venture with real estate company DREAM Unlimited Corp to develop some of its surplus real estate.
The railway, which had previously said it was looking at options for land that it owns in several major cities, said DREAM would develop select properties "over the next few years."
The joint venture will focus on a 75 acre site in Chicago called Schiller Park, a 74 acre site near Toronto, 92 acres near downtown Edmonton and 3 acres of land in downtown Montreal. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAO PAULO, May 10 JBS SA, the world's largest meat processor, may postpone the New York listing of a global food processing unit originally expected for the second quarter because of lukewarm investor feedback after a scandal in Brazil, two people with knowledge of the situation said.
May 10 The Toronto Stock Exchange is still in the running for part of the listing of Saudi Arabian Oil Co, known as Saudi Aramco, which could be the world's largest initial public offering, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.