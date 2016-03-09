CP's CEO said he never made merger offer for U.S. railroad CSX

MONTREAL, March 9 Canadian Pacific Railway Co Chief Executive Hunter Harrison said on Wednesday that he never made an offer for CSX and that a merger with the U.S. railroad would not work culturally.

"We met with CSX for an hour and a half," Harrison told the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference in New York. "Now I hope you know me well enough to know that I'm not going to sit with someone for an hour and a half and make an offer in the dark."

(Reporting By Allison Lampert)