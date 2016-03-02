CP Rail mulls litigation over opposition to Norfolk Southern deal

BRIEF-Bank of Nova Scotia says files for mixed shelf of up to $20 bln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 billion - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jovwXG) Further company coverage:
MONTREAL, March 2 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said on Wednesday it is looking at all legal options in response to what it described as concerted efforts by certain U.S. railroads to block its proposed merger with Norfolk Southern Corp.
"It is unfortunate that CP must consider the use of litigation to ensure a level playing field and protect its rights," CP, Canada's second largest railroad, said in a statement.
Its $28 billion plan to buy Norfolk Southern is being opposed by a number of industry groups, rail customers and several unions representing workers at Norfolk Southern. (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Credit Suisse has formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Wealthfront, one of the earliest and largest online investment management startups known as "robo-advisors," is launching a free automated service that will let employees of listed firms sell stocks in their companies.