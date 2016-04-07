U.S. military flags concerns on CP, Norfolk Southern voting trust

CHICAGO, April 7 The U.S. military on Thursday
raised concerns with a federal rail regulator over the voting
trust Canadian Pacific has proposed as part of its
takeover bid for Norfolk Southern and said the deal
could adversely affect the country's national defense.
In a letter to the U.S. Surface Transportation Board dated
April 7, the Department of Defense said CP's proposal to have
its chief executive, Hunter Harrison, run Norfolk Southern as
part of the voting trust "could prove to be untenable due to the
appearance of common control" of the two railroads.
(Reporting By Nick Carey)