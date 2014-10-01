版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 2日 星期四 04:26 BJT

CP Rail looks to boost revenue to C$10 bln in 2018

Oct 1 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will aim to more than double earnings per share over the next four years and boost its annual revenue to C$10 billion in 2018, the company said in a release on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Hunter Harrison is set to present his new targets at an event for investors in New York on Wednesday afternoon.

In 2013, CP's total revenue was C$6.1 billion ($5.5 billion) and its earnings were C$4.96 per share.

($1 = $1.12 Canadian) (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chris Reese)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐