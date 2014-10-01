UPDATE 2-CP Rail looks to boost revenue to C$10 bln in 2018

(Adds CEO comment, news of D&H sale and other details from
Oct 1 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd aims
to boost its annual revenue to C$10 billion ($8.96 billion) in
2018 and more than double earnings per share over the next four
years, Chief Executive Hunter Harrison said on Wednesday.
Harrison presented his new targets at an event for investors
and analysts in New York on Wednesday. The speech marked a
widely anticipated shift in focus from cost cutting to growth
for Harrison, a veteran railroad executive who has overseen
significant improvements at Canadian Pacific.
"It's hard for me to comprehend what's happened, and what's
taken place in such a relatively short period of time. It's
obviously been a nice run," he said. "It's far from over."
With shares near all-time highs, CP is up against lofty
expectations. Its stock slipped 4 percent to C$222.81 ahead of
Wednesday's presentation.
In a release put out before the event, the company said it
was targeting cumulative cash flow before dividends of C$6
billion through 2018. The base year for the earnings growth
target is 2014.
Harrison also revealed that CP is working on a deal to sell
its Delaware & Hudson Railway unit. He said they have reached an
agreement, but he could not yet reveal the buyer. Spokesman
Martin Cej confirmed the talks, but could not comment further.
CP agreed to buy the bankrupt New England railroad in 1990.
In 2012 the Canadian company said it was reviewing options for
the line.
CP said its new targets assume annual capital spending of
C$1.4 billion to C$1.6 billion. The railway said it would invest
to extend sidings and improve terminals, and offer "premium
service."
Harrison, who earlier in his career turned CP rival Canadian
National Railway into one of the industry's most
profitable and admired companies, took over CP in 2012 after
activist fund Pershing Square Capital Management won a proxy
fight to appoint him.
He vowed to improve CP's operating ratio, a key efficiency
measure. The ratio expresses operating expenses as a percentage
of revenue, so lower numbers are better.
In the first quarter of 2012, before Harrison was appointed,
CP's operating ratio was 80.1 percent, while CN's was 66.2
percent. He vowed to squeeze it to 65 percent by mid-2016, but
the measure hit 65.1 percent in the second quarter of this year.
Harrison also forecast C$1 billion in cash flow before
dividends by 2016. The company said it is on track to reach that
target two years early as well.
He took a few minutes to poke fun at his doubters on
Wednesday, reading out quotes from people who had questioned his
ambitious targets during the proxy fight and early in the
turnaround push, without naming names.
In 2013, CP's total revenue was C$6.1 billion and its
earnings were C$4.96 per share.
(1 US dollar = 1.1162 Canadian dollar)
