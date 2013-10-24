Pershing to sell some of its CP railway stake in public offering

BRIEF-Quaker Chemical and Houghton International to combine
* Quaker Chemical Corp - Quaker Chemical will assume Houghton International's debt and cash, with net debt of approximately $690 million at year-end 2016
TORONTO Oct 24 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd announced on Thursday that its largest shareholder, Pershing Square Capital Management, is selling 5.97 million of the CP shares it manages via a public offering.
In June, Pershing outlined plans to sell 7 million shares, or nearly one-third of its roughly 14 percent stake in Canada's second biggest railroad.
Upon the closing of the sale, Pershing said it will have completed its previously announced intention to sell 7 million shares of Canadian Pacific.
Credit Suisse, BofA Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley are acting as underwriters for the offering.
* Ceo Arne Sorenson's 2016 total compensation was $12.3 million versus $11 million in 2015 - sec filing
JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South Africa's Treasury on Wednesday said the departure of its Director General Lungisa Fuzile, whose contract was due to end in May 2018, was now imminent.