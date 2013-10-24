UPDATE 1-Billionaire Ackman trims CP railway stake, adding to fund's cash pile

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Euan Rocha
BOSTON/TORONTO Oct 24 Billionaire investor
William Ackman announced on Thursday that he sold 6 million
shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd after a huge
run-up in the stock, adding a large pile of cash to his $11
billion hedge fund.
Just over a year after winning a proxy fight and installing
a new chief executive at Canada's second-largest railway, the
sale will add roughly $800 million to Ackman's Pershing Square
Capital Management fund.
Even after the sale, Pershing Square will remain Canadian
Pacific's biggest shareholder with a 10 percent stake and Ackman
and Paul Hilal, a Pershing Square partner, will stay on the
company's board.
Ackman said in June that he would sell 7 million shares
after the stock's strong gains had ballooned the position in his
fund.
While Ackman had projected the planned sales to take up to
12 months, calls from analysts and other investors to hasten the
exit prompted Pershing Square to sell all at once in a public
offering with the help of three Wall Street investment banks -
Credit Suisse, Bank of America Merrill Lynch
and Morgan Stanley.
Analysts said some investors had expressed concerns that the
share price, which has surged 13.62 percent in the last month
alone, could be hurt by expectations of Pershing Square's
trickling sales, so the move to sell fast made sense.
The hedge fund, which made a $2 billion profit on Canadian
Pacific in less than two years, had already sold 1 million
shares over the last four months.
A spokeswoman for Ackman declined to comment beyond the
official filings.
Industry analysts and investors are wondering just how
Ackman may use the growing pile of cash he is amassing. In late
July, Ackman announced his last big bet, a $2.2 billion
investment in Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
And in spite of lackluster performance at his fund through
the summer, several big investors with Ackman said they had no
plans to adjust their allocations to Pershing Square. Several
investors said performance picked up in October.
For the fund, one of the biggest in the hedge fund industry,
the Canadian Pacific marks the second big sale in less than two
months. In August Ackman sold his entire position in J.C. Penney
Co, only days after resigning his seat on the company's
board.
Ackman still has one position that is failing - the $1
billion short bet against nutrition company Herbalife Ltd
, which has cost him hundreds of millions in unrealized
losses as the share price shot up 105 percent since January.
Ackman has called the company a pyramid scheme, which Herbalife
has denied. He recently said he restructured some of the bet.
Even as the stock price climbs, calls for regulators to
investigate the company are growing louder. On Thursday a
coalition, including a former consumer fraud litigator at the
Wisconsin Department of Justice, urged the Federal Trade
Commission to take enforcement action against "deceptive
multi-level-marketing schemes."
Last week Latino civil rights groups appealed to
California's attorney general to investigate the company,
alleging that it improperly targets minorities with misleading
advertisements. Herbalife has denied those claims and a
spokesman for the attorney general would not confirm nor deny
that the office was investigating.