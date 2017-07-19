Railroad operator CP Rail's profit jumps 46 pct

July 19 (Reuters) - Railroad operator Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd reported a 46.3 percent jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as it shipped a higher volume of commodities.

CP's net income rose to C$480 million ($381 million), or C$3.27 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$328 million, or C$2.15 per share, a year earlier.

The Calgary-based company's revenue rose 13.3 percent to C$1.64 billion. ($1 = 1.2591 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)