UPDATE 1-CP train derails in Ontario, leaks propane

(Recasts with statement from CP, adds detail from TSB)
TORONTO Jan 13 A Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
train derailed in northern Ontario on Tuesday, leaking
propane and closing down a nearby highway, the railway said in
an emailed statement.
CP said one car carrying propane had a minor leak, adding
that it was still assessing the situation.
Ontario Provincial Police withdrew an earlier press release
that said propane and crude oil had leaked, saying instead that
"at this time no leak has been confirmed".
Police said no injuries were reported at the scene, near
Nipigon on the north shore of Lake Superior. The nearby
Trans-Canada Highway is expected to be closed for about 24
hours.
In a separate release, the Transportation Safety Board of
Canada said its investigators were on their way to the site of
the derailment.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Peter Galloway and
Jeffrey Hodgson)