RPT-CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-CP train carrying propane and crude derails -police

TORONTO Jan 13 A Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
train with several cars containing propane and crude oil
derailed in northern Ontario on Tuesday, the Ontario Provincial
Police said in a release, adding there was no confirmation of
leaks.
Police said no injuries were reported at the scene, near
Nipigon on the north shore of Lake Superior. The nearby
Trans-Canada Highway is expected to be closed for about 24
hours.
