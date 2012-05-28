版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 28日 星期一 22:56 BJT

Canada to bring in CP back-to-work-bill - source

May 28 The Canadian government will announce on Monday that it intends to introduce a back-to-work bill to end a labor dispute at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Canadian Labour Minister Lisa Raitt is due to make an announcement about the dispute in Ottawa at 1:45 pm (1745 GMT). She said last week she was prepared to introduce back-to-work legislation if necessary.

