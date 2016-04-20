版本:
CP Rail's CEO says plans to retire in 2017

TORONTO, April 20 Canadian Pacific Railway Chief Executive Hunter Harrison said on Wednesday that he plans to step down and retire when his contract ends in 2017.

Harrison is expected to hand over the reins to his long-time protégé and CP's current president and chief operating officer Keith Creel. (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

