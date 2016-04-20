CORRECTED-CP Rail's CEO outlines plans to retire in near future

(Corrects headline, corrects attribution on timing of likely departure to spokesman)

TORONTO, April 20 Canadian Pacific Railway Chief Executive Hunter Harrison said on Wednesday that he plans to step down and retire in the near future.

A spokesman for the company said Harrison plans to serve out his contract that ends in 2017.

Harrison is expected to hand over the reins to his long-time protégé and CP's current president and chief operating officer Keith Creel. (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)