CP Rail earnings rise on higher revenue, efficiency

TORONTO, April 21 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd reported higher first quarter earnings on Tuesday as revenues jumped and the company improved its operating efficiency.

Net income rose to C$320 million, or C$1.92 a share, from C$254 million, or C$1.44, a year earlier. Revenue rose 10 percent to C$1.67 billion.

(Reporting by Allison Martell)

