UPDATE 1-CP Rail beats expectations as profit, revenue rise

TORONTO, July 17 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
on Thursday reported second-quarter results that were
slightly ahead of expectations as the rail operator worked to
recover from massive backlogs and an unusually harsh winter.
Canada's second-largest rail operator reported net income of
C$371 million ($345.24 million), or C$2.11 a share, up from
C$252 million, or C$1.43 a share, a year earlier.
Revenue climbed 12 percent to C$1.68 billion.
On average, analysts had expected earnings of C$2.09 per
share and revenue of C$1.65 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating income rose by 40 percent, to C$587 million, and
operating expenses edged up 2 percent to C$1.09 billion.
CP Rail and larger rival Canadian National Railway
have come under significant pressure during the first half of
the year to clear the backlog from a record grain harvest while
dealing with service disruptions caused by the winter weather.
Calgary-based CP Rail said its operating ratio improved by
680 basis points to 65.1 percent during the quarter, despite
facing rail congestion around Chicago and other challenges.
Operating ratio is the percentage of revenue needed to
maintain operations and is a key measure of railroad efficiency.
The lower the number the better.
Chief Executive Officer Hunter Harrison, a rail veteran, has
been orchestrating a major turnaround at CP, a former industry
laggard, and had promised to squeeze the railway's operating
ratio to 65 percent by mid-2016. CP has been ahead of schedule
and is now eyeing 63 percent for 2014.
($1 = 1.0746 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Solarina Ho, Editing by Franklin Paul and Lisa
Von Ahn)