UPDATE 3-CP Rail CEO says unlikely to pursue hostile bid for CSX

(Recasts with comments from CP CEO Harrison)
By Allison Martell
TORONTO Oct 21 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
is still open to a merger with one of the two bigger
eastern U.S. carriers even after talks with CSX Corp
failed, though a hostile bid is unlikely, Chief Executive Hunter
Harrison said on Thursday.
CP, Canada's No.2 railway with extensive operations in the
U.S., said on Monday it ended merger talks with CSX. Harrison
says creating a new transcontinental railroad could improve
congestion around Chicago, where east- and west-based railways
meet and hand off cargo, a process that can take days.
"We had some fascinating conversations about the potential,
but it became evident that we saw the world a little
differently, which is fine," Harrison, 69, told a conference
call on Tuesday after CP reported higher third-quarter earnings
and revenue that fell short of analysts' expectations.
Any deal between CP and CSX, the No. 3 U.S. railway, would
likely have faced tough regulatory barriers and alarmed
customers. Norfolk Southern Corp is the other of the
two bigger U.S. railways based east of Chicago.
Asked if any combination would need to be friendly, Harrison
said: "I've learned never say never, but I can't contemplate any
kind of hostile activity."
Without mentioning Norfolk Southern by name, Harrison said
CP had looked at the two eastern carriers and one had come out
slightly ahead. He said CP is not currently focusing on another
deal, though if something comes up he would look at it.
Harrison said a deal with one of the western "big boys" was
less likely. Berkshire Hathaway Inc's Burlington
Northern Santa Fe and Union Pacific Corp have the
biggest networks in the western United States. He also said
Kansas City Southern, the smallest of the major
railways, is "very expensive."
Net income at CP rose to C$400 million ($356 million), or
C$2.31 a share, from C$324 million, or C$1.84, a year earlier,
the railway said on Tuesday. Revenue rose 9 percent to C$1.67
billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of C$2.39 on
revenue of C$1.7 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Stock-based compensation weighed on earnings, CP said. The
company's stock was up nearly 40 percent for the year at
Monday's close. They traded at $224.58 later on Tuesday, up 1.32
percent from the previous close.
"In general, we believe these results are largely in line
with our forecast. We suspect the consensus estimates did not
fully reflect the headwind from elevated stock-based
compensation," said BMO Capital Markets analyst Fadi Chamoun in
a note to clients.
The railway's operating ratio improved 310 basis points to
62.8 percent. The ratio expresses operating expenses as a
percentage of revenue, so lower numbers are better.
When Harrison took over CP in 2012 he vowed to bring the
ratio down to 65 percent by mid-2016, but it actually hit 65.1
percent in the second quarter of this year.
($1 = $1.13 Canadian)
(Reporting by Allison Martell Editing by W Simon; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama, Jonathan Oatis and Alan Crosby)