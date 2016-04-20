UPDATE 2-CP Rail to buy back shares; boosts dividend

* To buy back up to 6.91 mln shares, or 5 pct of float

* Raises dividend to C$0.50/shr from C$0.35

* Q1 adj earnings/shr C$2.22 vs est. C$2.40

* Q1 adj operating ratio of 58.9 pct lowest ever (Adds comparison with analysts' estimates, Q1 details and company background)

April 20 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said on Wednesday it planned to repurchase up to 5 percent of its shares, just over a week after abandoning a bid to buy Norfolk Southern Corp.

CP said it would buy back up to 6.91 million of its common shares. As of Tuesday's close of C$189.95, the repurchase would be worth about C$1.31 billion ($1.03 billion).

Canada's No. 2 railroad raised its quarterly dividend to 50 Canadian cents per share from 35 Canadian cents.

The company abandoned its efforts to buy Norfolk Southern almost six months after it launched a $28 billion unsolicited bid.

Norfolk Southern, the No. 4 U.S. railroad, had repeatedly rejected CP's advances, saying the proposed terms were "grossly inadequate" and that a deal would face substantial regulatory risks.

CP had said a merger would enhance competition and create new markets and options for customers across North America.

CP's net income rose about 69 percent to C$540 million, or C$3.51 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31.

However, on an adjusted basis, the company's earnings fell short of analysts' average estimate.

Excluding the impact of a strong U.S. dollar on the company's U.S. dollar-denominated debt and a gain from the sale of Arbutus rail corridor, the railroad's earnings were C$2.22 per share, lower than an estimate of C$2.40, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Rail freight volumes have been hit by a fall in the prices of commodities such as oil and coal, weighing on revenues across the industry.

CP's revenue fell 4.4 percent to C$1.59 billion.

The company's operating ratio, a key efficiency measure, improved to 58.9 percent, lowest ever on an adjusted basis, as the company has been reducing costs to offset the impact of the commodity rout.

The Calgary-based company said in January it aimed to push its operating costs as a percentage of revenue below 59 percent in 2016 from 60 percent in 2015.

($1 = 1.27 Canadian dollars) (Reporting Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Maju Samuel)