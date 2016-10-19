Canadian Pacific's quarterly revenue drops 9.1 pct

Oct 19 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
, Canada's No.2 railroad operator, reported a 9.1 percent
drop in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, due mainly to a delayed
grain harvest and lower crude oil volumes.
However, lower costs helped the company post a 7.4 percent
rise in quarterly profit.
Revenue fell to C$1.55 billion ($1.18 billion) in the third
quarter ended Sept. 30 from C$1.71 billion a year earlier.
CP's profit rose to C$347 million, or C$2.34 per share, from
C$323 million, or C$2.04 per share, in the same period last
year.
The company also named interim Chief Financial Officer
Nadeem Velani as permanent CFO.
($1 = 1.3085 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)