UPDATE 3-Canadian Pacific CEO Harrison to leave early

(Adds source on partnership for stake in CSX, details)
By Allison Lampert
Jan 18 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
, Canada's No. 2 railroad operator, said on Wednesday its
chief executive would leave five months earlier than originally
expected and it reported a lower-than-expected adjusted
quarterly profit.
Hunter Harrison will officially step down on Jan. 31 and be
replaced by Chief Operating Officer Keith Creel.
Last April, a company spokesman said Harrison planned to
serve out his contract ending in June 2017.
A source familiar with the matter said Harrison and former
Pershing Square Capital partner Paul Hilal were in the final
stages of working out an agreement for an activist stake in U.S.
railroad CSX Corp.
A spokesman for CSX declined to comment on market
speculation.
CP declined on Wednesday to give details on Harrison's
retirement plans or the terms of a separation agreement reached
with the railroad veteran.
According to a CP statement, Harrison asked CP's board for
an arrangement "that would allow him to pursue opportunities
involving other Class 1 Railroads."
Harrison also got a "limited waiver" of his non-compete
obligations and forfeited C$118 million in benefits, CP said.
On a call with analysts, Creel said CP expected slightly
positive volume growth in 2017, fueled by increased deliveries
in potash and grain, despite weak crude shipments acting as a
headwind during the first quarter and in 2016.
"As we go into 2017 and 2018, you'll see top-line growth,
you're going to see bottom-line control," Creel told analysts on
a conference call.
The Calgary-based company reported a 20.4 percent jump in
net income to C$384 million ($290 million), or C$2.61 a share,
in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$319 million, or
C$2.08 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding certain items, the company earned C$3.04 a share,
missing the average analyst estimate of C$3.11, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said its operating ratio, a key metric, dropped
to 56.2 percent in the fourth quarter from 59.8 percent a year
earlier.
The lower the ratio, which measures operating costs as a
percentage of revenue, the more efficient the railroad.
CP also said it planned to invest about C$1.25 billion in
capital programs in 2017, an increase of 6 percent from the
C$1.18 billion spent in 2016.
Revenue fell about 3 percent to C$1.6 billion. Analysts on
average had expected C$1.65 billion.
($1 = C$1.33)
(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal; Additional reporting
by Gayathree Ganesan and Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru and Michael
Flaherty in New York; Editing by Chris Reese and Peter Cooney)