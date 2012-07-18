CP Rail to ship drilling sand for Smart Sand

TORONTO, July 18 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
said on Wednesday it has formed a partnership with Smart
Sand to ship drilling sand to areas hosting unconventional oil
and gas plays in North America, including the Bakken formation
and Marcellus Shale.
Canada's second biggest railroad said the two companies plan
to build a new loading facility in Makoti, North Dakota that
will supply sand used in the hydraulic fracturing process to the
Bakken formation in the Williston Basin, beginning in early
2013.
The deal comes less than a month after CP signed a similar
agreement with U.S. Silica Holdings Inc to transport
drilling sand from the U.S. company's mine in Sparta, Wisconsin.
A boom in oil and gas drilling has driven up demand for
fracking materials, some of which are in short supply in the
Rockies, Bakken and South Texas.
U.S. Silica recently said it would partner with Berkshire
Hathaway Inc-owned BNSF Railway Co to build a silica
sand storage facility in Texas to cater to the rapidly growing
oil and gas activity in the Eagle Ford shale formation.
CP said Smart Sand's primary facility, which opened in late
June, is located near its rail line in Oakdale, Wisconsin. It
will supply drill sand in a broad range of mesh sizes to the new
loading facility.
The railroad operator, which recently appointed a new chief
executive after losing a proxy battle to hedge fund Pershing
Square Capital Management, has previously said it sees the oil
and gas sector as a key growth area.