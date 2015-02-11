Canada gov't won't say what it might do in case of strike at CP

OTTAWA Feb 11 The Canadian government on
Wednesday declined to speculate on what action it might take if
workers at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd strike this
weekend.
Ottawa has in the past regulated striking employees back to
work in industries it considers to be key. A spokesman for
Labour Minister Kellie Leitch said the government remained
hopeful a deal could be reached but said it would be
inapproriate to talk about next steps.
"Our government has always said that protecting the Canadian
economy is a top priority. Therefore, we strongly encourage both
sides to work together and reach an agreement that will ensure
the continuation of rail services," he said in an e-mail.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)