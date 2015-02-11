UPDATE 2-CP Rail faces a weekend strike; says it is ready

(Adds details from union, shipper, CN Rail)
By Allison Martell
TORONTO Feb 11 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
said on Wednesday its managers will be ready to take
over if engineers and conductors in Canada walk off the job on
Sunday, as talks to try to avert a strike at the country's No. 2
railway continued.
Chief Operating Officer Keith Creel told an investor
conference CP has been preparing for a strike for two years. He
said that if one goes ahead it would reduce earnings per share
by about one cent per day.
CP earned C$2.63 a share in the fourth quarter.
"We won't be able to move 100 percent of the business, but
certainly we're going to protect the business as best we can,"
he said.
The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) gave notice on
Tuesday it will strike just after midnight on Saturday unless it
reaches a contract deal. CP, which also has a substantial U.S.
network, said the Teamsters represent more than 3,000 active
locomotive engineers and conductors.
Last month the Unifor union, which represents 1,650 CP
safety and maintenance staff, set the same strike deadline. It
would need to give 72 hours' notice of a strike.
Unifor and the Teamsters have also been negotiating with
Canadian National Railway Co, the country's biggest
railroad, but neither union has announced a strike deadline
there. Spokesman Mark Hallman said CN is confident it can reach
contract deals without labor disruptions.
CP's Creel said he thinks Canada's federal government would
step in if there were strikes at both railways, but it could
take three to 10 days to legislate their end.
In recent years, the government has intervened or threatened
to intervene in several major labor disputes in the
transportation sector. A spokesman for the labor minister said
it would be inappropriate to speculate on what the government
might do this time.
TCRC President Doug Finnson said unpredictable schedules and
fatigue problems are a key issue in bargaining. He said members
are being forced to work beyond a 10-hour limit far too often.
"The economic aspect is not holding up an agreement," he said.
Scheduling is a longstanding point of labor tension at both
railways.
Creel said the union is making "unreasonable demands,"
without providing details.
The talks are being watched closely. Lynn Jacobson, who
farms near Lethbridge, Alberta, in an area served only by CP,
said a strike of more than a week "has the potential to really
hurt us".
