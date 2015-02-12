版本:
Second CP Rail union gives strike notice

TORONTO Feb 12 A second union representing workers at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has given notice that it may go on strike just after midnight on Saturday.

Unifor, which has been in contract negotiations with CP Rail and represents about 1,800 maintenance and safety workers at the railway, said in a release that it gave notice late on Wednesday.

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, which represents engineers and conductors, gave notice on Tuesday that would strike just after midnight on Saturday unless it reaches a contract deal.

(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
