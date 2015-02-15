CP Rail's train engineers, conductors go on strike - union

BRIEF-Brio Gold Q1 revenues from mining operations $59.5 mln
* Qtrly revenues from mining operations $59.5 million versus $47.1 million
TORONTO Feb 15 CP Rail's train engineers and conductors have gone on strike, their union said on Sunday, as a midnight deadline to reach agreement on a new contract passed.
Canada's No. 2 railway had reached a last-minute deal with another union, Unifor, which represents maintenance workers minutes before the deadline. But it did not agree terms with Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, which represent more than 3,000 locomotive engineers and conductors.
"Canadian Pacific workers are now on strike," Teamsters Canada said on its Twitter feed. A spokesman confirmed the workers had walked off the job. (Reporting by Amran Abocar; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Qtrly revenues from mining operations $59.5 million versus $47.1 million
HONG KONG, May 10 Asian stocks are set to start Wednesday trade on a tentative note with markets put on edge by U.S President Donald Trump's abrupt dismissal of FBI Director James Comey and rising tensions over North Korea's nuclear programme.
* Reports first quarter results; improving industry conditions drive increased activity