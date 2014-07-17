Canadian Pacific train carrying gasoline derails in Saskatchewan

BRIEF-Navinfo in strategic agreements with Visteon's unit, Beijing BDStar
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Visteon International Holdings' Shanghai subsidiary on areas including autopilot and big data
TORONTO, July 16 An eastbound Canadian Pacific Railway freight train carrying gasoline and other cargo derailed in the prairie province of Saskatchewan on Wednesday afternoon, the rail operator said, but there were no injuries, fire or leaks.
The accident occurred about 40 km (25 miles) west of the south-central city of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. Sixteen of the 24 derailed cars were carrying gasoline, said CP spokesman, Ed Greenberg, while five were carrying lumber and three were carrying asphalt.
Greenberg said cleanup was underway and that service was being rerouted.
CP, Canada's second-largest railway, is investigating the accident and the Transportation Safety Board said separately that a team of investigators were enroute to the accident. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
BEIJING, April 19 Ant Financial, the payment affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, has acquired Singapore-based payment service helloPay Group, part of the Chinese firm's drive to boost its Alipay brand and presence in Southeast Asia.
SHANGHAI, April 19 It's not due to arrive in China until next year, but already Chinese-funded, smart, connected plug-in car start-ups are scrambling to launch cars to go head-to-head against Tesla Inc's "mass market" Model 3 sedan.