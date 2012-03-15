Cinven wins EU approval to buy patent firm CPA

BRUSSELS, March 15 Private equity firm
Cinven secured EU regulatory approval on Thursday to
acquire patent business CPA from Intermediate Capital Group
(ICG).
Cinven unveiled the deal, which values CPA at 950 million
pounds ($1.49 billion), in January.
Jersey-based CPA looks after the intellectual property of
anything from software to recipes for cereals for customers from
chemical engineering firms to pharmaceuticals and telecoms
groups.
The European Commission said in a statement had no major
competition concerns related to the acquisition.
"The Commission approved the transaction in particular
because there is no overlap between the activities of CPA and
any of the companies in the Cinven portfolio, and the limited
vertical relationships which are existing between the parties
are not capable to cause any anticompetitive effect," it said.