Oil exports via CPC pipeline fall 3.5 pct in March

MOSCOW, April 3 Russian and Kazakh oil exports
via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) declined by 3.5
percent in March from the previous month, CPC said on Tuesday,
without citing a reason for the drop.
The pipeline group shipped an average of 76,677 tonnes per
day (601,914 barrels) last month, down from 79,448 tonnes
(623,667 barrels) in February and from 92,450 tonnes a day in
March 2011.
Transneft, Russia's state-owned pipeline
monopoly, owns 31 percent of CPC. The Kazakh state, U.S. oil
major Chevron and Russia's LUKOIL also have
stakes.
The group exports CPC Blend from a terminal near the Russian
port of Novorossiisk on the Black Sea. Russian companies such as
Rosneft, Surgutneftegaz and TNK-BP
also ship crude via CPC.
CPC connects Kazakhstan's Caspian Sea oil deposits with
Novorossiisk. Although the CPC pipeline traverses Russia and was
developed in conjunction with the Russian government, it was the
first to give the Caspian Sea region and Kazakhstan a viable
alternative to the Russia-dominated northern export routes.