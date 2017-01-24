UPDATE 1-Brazil power firm CPFL sees Chinese investment boosting expansion

(Adds CEO comments, context)
By Luciano Costa
SAO PAULO Jan 24 CPFL Energia, Brazil's largest
private power company, is eying acquisitions in power generation
and distribution as an investment by China's State Grid boosts
its growth plans, Chief Executive Officer André Dorf said on
Tuesday.
State Grid Corp closed its acquisition of a
controlling stake in CPFL Energia SA and its
subsidiary, CPFL Energias Renováveis SA, on Monday
for 17.36 billion reais ($5.49 billion).
"By having State Grid in the controlling bloc we boost our
growth possibilities," Dorf said. "There are a number of
opportunities the company could explore ahead now that we have a
shareholder with access to capital, one that understands the
sector and has appetite for growth."
Brazil's power sector is going through a wave of
consolidation as several companies face tight financial
conditions during the hardest economic downturn in generations.
The amount of assets up for sale is large and players with
access to foreign capital hold the advantage since local credit
is scarce and expensive.
CPFL Energia operates in generation, transmission, trading
and distribution of energy. It concentrates its presence in the
richer center-south region of Brazil, where it would like to
expand, Dorf said.
That is why he is not keen on taking part in the sale
process announced by state-controlled power company Eletrobras
of six power distribution companies in the
North-Northeastern part of the country.
"Of course, everything depends on the price, but under
normal conditions assets that are closer to our operations would
make more sense to us."
OPENING MARKETS
Dorf said the plan in power generation is to target assets
where the company could have a controlling stake, dismissing
acquisitions of minority shareholdings. Some power companies in
Brazil are looking to lure investors to take smaller chunks of
their businesses.
Besides the Chinese financial muscle for acquisitions, Dorf
says the new controlling shareholder will play an important role
in improving technology.
He believes State Grid would provide CPFL with more modern
equipment and resources to upgrade installations.
Analysts have said the Chinese acquisitions in Brazil are in
part aimed at opening markets for their equipment and
engineering services.
State Grid has other projects in Brazil, including two giant
transmission lines to link the huge Belo Monte dam in the Amazon
to the consuming area in the center-south region.
Another Chinese company, Three Gorges, has also made strides
in Brazil after a flurry of acquisitions. It is already the
second-largest power generator, after Eletrobras.
(Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Paul Simao)