Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
SAO PAULO, Sept 28 Brazilian power company CPFL Energia SA shareholder Energia São Paulo Fundo de Investimento em Ações has decided to exercise tag-along rights in a deal with China's State Grid Corp, according to a securities filing by CPFL on Wendesday.
State Grid is buying a controlling stake in CPFL from Brazilian engineering conglomerate Camargo Corea, opening the way for other shareholders to exercise their so-called tag-along rights and also sell their shares in the company. CPFL said it was waiting to be notified of Energia SP FIA formally exercising its tag-along rights, the filing added. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Paula Laier; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.