Building products maker CPG hires banks for $1.5 bln sale-sources

NEW YORK May 22 Building products maker CPG
International is being prepared for a sale by its private equity
owner, a deal that could fetch between $1 billion and $1.5
billion, according to three people familiar with the matter.
Buyout firm AEA Investors LP has hired Barclays and
Deutsche Bank to find a buyer for CPG, which makes
building supplies for residential and commercial markets such as
outdoor decking and porch boards, the people said on Wednesday.
The company, which was acquired by AEA Investors in 2005 for
an undisclosed sum, is expected to start conversations with
potential buyers in the next few weeks that could include
private equity firms as well as industry rivals, said one of the
people.
They asked not to be identified because the sale process is
not public. Representatives for AEA Investors did not
immediately respond to requests for comment. Barclays and
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
The potential sale of CPG comes as investors are looking to
capitalize on a rebound in the U.S. housing market, which was
hit hard by the turmoil in the U.S. credit market in late 2007.
Low interest rates and rising rents have pushed many consumers
to buy homes, boosting the outlook for the housing and building
products markets.
Headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania, CPG International
makes synthetic construction and building products to replace
wood, metal and other materials, according to its website.
Its products include deck, trim, rail molding; bathroom
partitions, lockers and industrial plastic sheet products. They
are sold under several brands such as AZEK Building Products,
Santana Products and Comtec Industries.
Founded in 1968, AEA focuses on investing in middle-market
companies in the industrial products, specialty chemicals,
consumer products and services industries.