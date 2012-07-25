版本:
New CP Rail CEO says confident company can meet targets

July 25 The new chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, said on Wednesday he is confident that the company, the country's No. 2 railroad, can meet performance targets laid out in a recent proxy contest spurred by its biggest shareholder.

"My confidence has been bolstered even further that there's a lot of talent here in this organization," CP CEO Hunter Harrison said.

"I feel even stronger than I did prior to arrival (at company headquarters) in Calgary that we can accomplish the type of numbers we talked about during that proxy contest," he said on a conference call.

Harrison became CEO in late June after CP's previous CEO, Fred Green, quit at the end of a bruising proxy contest with shareholder Pershing Square Capital Management, which wanted to replace Green with Harrison.

