New CP Rail CEO says confident company can meet targets

July 25 The new chief executive of Canadian
Pacific Railway Ltd, said on Wednesday he is confident
that the company, the country's No. 2 railroad, can meet
performance targets laid out in a recent proxy contest spurred
by its biggest shareholder.
"My confidence has been bolstered even further that there's
a lot of talent here in this organization," CP CEO Hunter
Harrison said.
"I feel even stronger than I did prior to arrival (at
company headquarters) in Calgary that we can accomplish the type
of numbers we talked about during that proxy contest," he said
on a conference call.
Harrison became CEO in late June after CP's previous CEO,
Fred Green, quit at the end of a bruising proxy contest with
shareholder Pershing Square Capital Management, which wanted to
replace Green with Harrison.