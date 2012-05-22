Canada commuter lines to operate if CP Rail hit by strike

UPDATE 2-Daimler to recall one million Mercedes globally after 51 fires
DETROIT, March 3 Daimler AG said it will recall one million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported.
May 22 Commuter rail lines in Canada's three biggest cities - Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver - will continue to operate even if workers at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd strike on Wednesday, CP spokesman Ed Greenberg said in a statement on Tuesday.
Greenberg said CP would allow the commuter services to operate, but that union members were still threatening to shut down the railway's freight network. He said contract negotiations were continuing.
DETROIT, March 3 Daimler AG said it will recall one million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported.
* Verizon board declares quarterly dividend and reauthorizes share repurchase plan
* Choice Hotels International files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lmHXaT) Further company coverage: