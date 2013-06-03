UPDATE 1-Canadian Pacific says rail yard death not its employee

TORONTO, June 3 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
said on Monday a death at a Calgary, Alberta, rail yard
did not involve a CP employee and occurred at a third-party
contractor site adjacent to CP's Ogden Park rail yard.
CP Rail said the adjacent site is operated by Arrow Reload,
which performs the train-related operations on that site.
Arrow Reload, which provides trucking and railcar reloading
services, did not immediately provide details when contacted by
phone.
Earlier, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it
was deploying an investigator to the Ogden Park rail yard, but
said it had no details on when or how the fatality occurred.