UPDATE 1-CP Rail still seeks turnaround as proxy battle ends

TORONTO/VANCOUVER, May 15 Storied Canadian
Pacific Railway Ltd faces tough challenges as a grueling
proxy battle nears its end, and a likely new boss must meet
investors' high expectations as well as keeping staff and
employees happy after a four-month battle for control.
With sweeping board changes all but inevitable, current
chief executive, Fred Green, appears to be headed for an
embarrassing defeat at the hands of William Ackman and his
Pershing Square Capital Management, CP's biggest shareholder
with a 14.1 percent stake.
Ackman, who has nominated seven candidates to the CP board,
wants to replace Green with Hunter Harrison, the tough former
CEO at rival Canadian National Railway Co.
Ackman says he is ready to conduct a search for the best
candidate. But he has built his turnaround strategy for CP
around Harrison, and industry watchers are hard-pressed to put
forward other names.
"The dissident shareholders have created such an expectation
that they are going to have to deliver something in fairly quick
order," said Ian MacKay, a transportation lawyer based in
Ottawa.
With many votes already in for Thursday's shareholder
meeting, it is likely that Pershing's slate of nominees will
supplant just under half of the current directors. Their first
priority will be to turf Green, a lifetime employee of CP and
its CEO since 2006.
At stake is the future of a Canadian institution. CP, built
in the 1880s to link the young country from east to west, moved
some 2.6 million carloads of freight in 2011, employs more than
15,000 people and has a market capitalization of $12.5 billion.
WORST-IN-CLASS
CP's performance has long lagged that of Montreal-based CN,
and Ackman says new leadership is the only way to fix the
problem.
CP's operating ratio, a closely watched industry metric, was
80.1 percent in the first quarter, the weakest of North
America's Class 1 railroads. The lower the ratio - the
percentage of revenue needed to run a railway - the better. CN's
operating ratio was 66.2 percent in the first quarter.
CP management says it faces unique challenges in that its
steep Rocky Mountain routes are costlier to run, but agrees the
ratio can and should fall, if not to CN's levels.
Other challenges include a steep annual pension bill and the
need to keep skeptical customers on board and win over CP's
employees after a bloody boardroom assault. Many of them may be
loyal to Green.
"He will have a cadre of senior-level managers who will
undoubtedly feel some loyalty to Green, and will resent Ackman
and Harrison for having thrown Green overboard," said
transportation writer Tom Murray, a 25-year veteran of four
major U.S. railroads.
A compromise CEO could face less in-house animosity but
analysts say candidates, other than possibly Keith Creel, CN's
chief operating officer, are thin on the ground.
"There are only six or seven Class 1 railways. There is not a
lot to pick talent from. ... I think it's going to be hard to
find anyone who has a better resume than Hunter has," said
Edward Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough.
CUTTING COSTS
Many credit Harrison with turning around two railroads -
Illinois Central and Canadian National - by cutting costs and
boosting efficiency. He will likely do something similar at CP,
said Sterne Agee analyst Jeffrey Kauffman.
"Under Hunter's leadership, Illinois Central grew and
prospered and Canadian National grew and prospered and a lot of
employees moved up the ladder and took on new jobs that resulted
in better income. And the companies' stock went up," he said.
Harrison is also credited with transforming the culture at a
recently privatized and heavily unionized CN.
But establishing a good working relationship with CP unions
may prove harder, and Harrison he has little time to act. The
union that represents some 5,000 conductors, trainmen, yardmen,
locomotive engineers and traffic controllers at CP moves into a
legal position to strike from May 23.
BULL IN A RAILYARD SHOP?
Lawrence Kaufman, once one of Harrison's colleagues and a
former vice president at Burlington Northern, has plenty of
praise for Harrison. But he concedes that the rail boss's main
weakness is customer relations.
"He is not a marketing guy, and you know, some of that was
revealed over the last decade by his relationship with
customers. They don't all tell you what a wonderful guy he is,"
Kaufman said.
The same cannot be said of Green, who built a reputation for
going the extra mile to keep customers happy.
Several of CP's biggest customers, including miner Teck
Resources and potash marketing consortium Canpotex,
have come out in support of Green.
Canpotex CEO Steven Dechka told Reuters in March that he
would not be using CN's services "if Hunter was still there,"
leading to speculation that shippers might
switch their business to CN if Harrison takes over at CP.
Sterne Agee's Kauffman said he thought worries about
Harrison's details-oriented management style are overblown and
the railway veteran, who hails from Memphis, Tennessee,
understands how to do business in Canada.
"This is a man who ran Canadian National for a long, long
time out of Montreal," said Kauffman. "It's not as if he is
coming from a U.S. organization and saying 'this is the way you
do it, you silly Canucks.'"
And not all unionized employees are hostile, given the
number of management changes they saw under Green, said William
Brehl, president of the Teamsters Rail Conference, Maintenance
of Way Employees Division.
Brehl said he looks forward to sitting down with the new
CEO, something he has never been able to do with Green.
"I have heard Hunter is good that way - that you can meet
with him and talk with him," said Brehl.