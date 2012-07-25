CP Rail second-quarter profit hurt by workers' strike

July 25 Canadian Pacific Railway, fresh from a proxy battle that ousted its chief executive officer and chairman, reported a 20 percent drop in quarterly earnings on Wednesday due to the impact of a strike by its engineers in May and management transition costs.

CP, Canada's second-biggest railroad operator, said its second-quarter net income had fallen to C$103 million ($101 million), or 60 Canadian cents a share, from C$128 million, or 75 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.

Freight revenue in the quarter rose 8 percent to C$1.33 billion.