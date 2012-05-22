版本:
Canada labor minister to meet with CP Rail, union

May 22 Canadian Labour Minister Lisa Raitt said on Tuesday she will meet representatives of Canadian Pacific Railway and the union representing its locomotive engineers and conductors to encourage the two sides to reach an agreement to avoid a strike.

"Our government is concerned that a work stoppage would have a negative effect on Canadian businesses, families, and the economy," Raitt said in a statement.

