Canada labor minister to meet with CP Rail, union

BRIEF-Goodfellow announces CFO change
* Pierre Lemoine is no longer employed by company effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 Canadian Labour Minister Lisa Raitt said on Tuesday she will meet representatives of Canadian Pacific Railway and the union representing its locomotive engineers and conductors to encourage the two sides to reach an agreement to avoid a strike.
"Our government is concerned that a work stoppage would have a negative effect on Canadian businesses, families, and the economy," Raitt said in a statement.
March 3 Investment manager Orbis Investment Management Ltd on Friday disclosed a stake of about 2.8 percent in U.S. specialty metals maker Arconic Inc, and said it intends to support hedge fund Elliott Management Corp in its proxy battle against the company.
* Starbucks will issue its first yen-denominated bonds by the end of the month, possibly raising over 50 billion yen ($436 million) - Nikkei