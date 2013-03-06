CP Rail sees Keystone approval, confident in crude-by-rail

* CEO says expects crude-by-rail growth to double in 2013
* Says could grow two to three times by 2016
* Says growth expectations do not hinge on Keystone approval
* Operating ratio could touch "70 percent barrier" this year
TORONTO, March 6 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
assumes Washington will approve the northern leg of the
Keystone XL pipeline, and remains confident in the long-term
viability of its crude-by-rail business, its chief executive
said on Wednesday.
"I happen to think maybe there's a play or a need for both,"
said Hunter Harrison, CEO of Canada's second-largest railway,
referring to rail and pipelines.
He said trains can redirect shipments according to market
needs more easily than pipelines.
"If the pipeline ought to be built for North America, so be
it. I'm not against pipelines," he said on a webcast of an
industry conference in New York. "But I don't think whether
Keystone comes or doesn't happen, it's going to affect those
numbers."
TransCanada Corp is awaiting approval from the U.S.
government for its controversial $5.3 billion oil pipeline
proposal. When completed, Keystone would carry Alberta crude to
Texas refineries.
The U.S. State Department said in a draft report last Friday
that building the pipeline would not demonstrably boost
emissions of greenhouse gasses.
Harrison reiterated his view that "pretty significant"
growth is expected in its crude-by-rail business this year -
likely double - and will swell two to three times by 2016.
Shipments of crude by rail in the United States have surged
from around 11,000 barrels per day in 2007 to an estimated
340,000 bpd in 2012, becoming a booming niche market for North
America's railroads.
Harrison also said that the company's operating ratio - a
key productivity measure - could bounce "against that 70 percent
barrier" in 2013. The lower the number, the more efficient the
railway.
"We've said low-70s, but if things come together and
everything hits, is there a probability that we could be below
that? Certainly," he said.
During an earnings conference call earlier this year,
Harrison said the company expects its operating ratio, which
stood at 74.8 in the fourth quarter, to be in the low-70 percent
range.