Canada minister says will watch CP Rail dispute closely

UPDATE 2-Daimler to recall one million Mercedes globally after 51 fires
DETROIT, March 3 Daimler AG said it will recall one million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported.
May 22 Canadian Labour Minister Lisa Raitt said on Tuesday the government wants Canadian Pacific Railway and and the union representing its locomotive engineers and conductors to settle their contract dispute on their own but that it would monitor any work stoppage very closely.
The union is set to strike on Wednesday, and last-gasp contract talks were under way.
"Should there be a work stoppage, we will be monitoring very
carefully the effect on the economy and acting appropriately," Raitt told CTV television.
DETROIT, March 3 Daimler AG said it will recall one million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported.
* Verizon board declares quarterly dividend and reauthorizes share repurchase plan
* Choice Hotels International files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lmHXaT) Further company coverage: