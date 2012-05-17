版本:
Ackman says will meet all CP Rail CEO candidates

CALGARY May 17 Activist investor William Ackman said on Thursday he will meet all candidates to replace Fred Green as chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd .

There are several candidates for the top job at CP Rail, Ackman told reporters, and he cautioned that the company "will not make progress overnight".

