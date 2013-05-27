版本:
2013年 5月 28日

CP Railway targets industry best operating ratio

TORONTO, May 27 Canadian Pacific Railway 
aims to have the best operating ratio among North America's
biggest railroads in 18 months time, the chief executive of
Canada's No. 2 rail carrier said on Monday.
    "We're going to cross and be below all of the railroads on
operating ratio," Chief Executive Officer Hunter Harrison said
during an interview on BNN Television. "It's about 18 months
away."
    Operating ratio measures productivity by tallying how much
revenue is required to maintain operations. The lower the
number, the better.

