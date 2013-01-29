CP Railway expects COO announcement in weeks-CEO

BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics net loss for three months ended Dec. 31, 2016 was $4.1 mln
* Crescita Therapeutics- net loss for three months ended December 31, 2016 was $4.1 million compared to $4.4 million for three months ended december 31, 2015
TORONTO Jan 29 CP Railway expects to announce its new chief operating officer shortly, chief executive Hunter Harrison said on Tuesday.
"I would expect hopefully in the next two to three weeks we will have an announcement there," Harrison said during a conference call with analysts.
March 30 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday following a dip in oil prices as bloated U.S. inventories limited the impact of supply disruption in Libya.
March 30 Canadian discount retailer Dollarama Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as customers spent more in its stores.