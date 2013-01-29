版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 30日 星期三 00:47 BJT

CP Railway expects COO announcement in weeks-CEO

TORONTO Jan 29 CP Railway expects to announce its new chief operating officer shortly, chief executive Hunter Harrison said on Tuesday.

"I would expect hopefully in the next two to three weeks we will have an announcement there," Harrison said during a conference call with analysts.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐