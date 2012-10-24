版本:
CP Railway profit rises 20 pct on higher freight revenue

Oct 24 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, Canada's second-biggest rail operator, reported a 20 percent increase in third-quarter profit as freight revenue increased.

Net income rose to C$224 million ($225.68 million), or C$1.30 per share, from C$187 million, or C$1.10 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased 8 percent to C$1.45 billion.

