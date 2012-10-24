CP Railway profit rises 20 pct on higher freight revenue

BRIEF-TESCO Corporation reports Q4 revenue $35.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Oct 24 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, Canada's second-biggest rail operator, reported a 20 percent increase in third-quarter profit as freight revenue increased.
Net income rose to C$224 million ($225.68 million), or C$1.30 per share, from C$187 million, or C$1.10 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased 8 percent to C$1.45 billion.
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $177.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $173.7 million
* Palisades enters into amended and restated binding agreement with Intermont Exploration, LLC and 1027344 B.C. Ltd.