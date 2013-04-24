版本:
REFILE-CP Railway profit rises as freight revenue rises

April 24 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, Canada's No. 2 rail carrier, reported a 53 percent rise in first-quarter profit as freight revenue rose and it improved its efficiency.

Net income rose to C$217 million ($212 million), or C$1.24 per share, from C$142 million, or 82 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 9 percent to C$1.50 billion.
