CP Rail profit falls, forecasts higher 2013 adjusted earnings

Jan 29 Canadian Pacific Railway, Canada's second-largest rail carrier, reported a 93 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit, but said it expects 2013 adjusted earnings per share to rise more than 40 percent.

Net profit fell to C$15 million ($14.86 million), or 8 Canadian cents per share from C$221 million, or C$1.30 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 7 percent to C$1.50 billion from C$1.41 billion.