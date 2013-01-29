CP Rail profit falls, forecasts higher 2013 adjusted earnings

BRIEF-Promis Neurosciences PMN310 on track for IND submission in late 2018
* Promis Neurosciences Inc - PMN310 on track for IND submission in late 2018
Jan 29 Canadian Pacific Railway, Canada's second-largest rail carrier, reported a 93 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit, but said it expects 2013 adjusted earnings per share to rise more than 40 percent.
Net profit fell to C$15 million ($14.86 million), or 8 Canadian cents per share from C$221 million, or C$1.30 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 7 percent to C$1.50 billion from C$1.41 billion.
* Promis Neurosciences Inc - PMN310 on track for IND submission in late 2018
March 30 Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd
* Press release - Williams Partners completes transactions to acquire additional interests in two Marcellus Shale gathering systems and sell ownership stakes in Delaware Basin joint venture and Ranch Westex assets